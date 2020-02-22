Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded by Cfra to “Buy”

Cfra upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 205,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

