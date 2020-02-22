FUZE Token (FUZE) Trading Down 42.2% This Week

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One FUZE Token token can now be purchased for about $61.00 or 0.00629170 BTC on exchanges. FUZE Token has a market cap of $51,221.00 and $6,567.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.02890000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FUZE Token Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 840 tokens. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

