Garlicoin Market Capitalization Reaches $44,578.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $44,578.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Nanex.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,586,575 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

