Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.95

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.95 and traded as high as $65.00. Gem Diamonds shares last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 85,729 shares.

GEMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 74.40 ($0.98).

The stock has a market cap of $88.81 million and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.90.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

