Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $3.89. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 18,428 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.
About Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)
Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.
