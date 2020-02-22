Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $3.89. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 18,428 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Genetic Technologies worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

