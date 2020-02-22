Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Stephens

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPC. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.21. 2,780,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

