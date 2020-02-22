Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,968.72

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,968.72 and traded as high as $3,264.00. Genus shares last traded at $3,236.00, with a volume of 45,227 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNS shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genus in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,142.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,974.91.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

