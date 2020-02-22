Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.64

Shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.64 and traded as high as $59.66. Genworth MI Canada shares last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 187,186 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.33.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.70. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Genworth MI Canada’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.