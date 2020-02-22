Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88-2.937 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Gildan Activewear also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,531. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.92.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
See Also: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.