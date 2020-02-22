Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88-2.937 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Gildan Activewear also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,531. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

