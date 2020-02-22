Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% yr/yr to $2.88-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. 1,684,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,531. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.92.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

