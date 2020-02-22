Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Achieves $2.74 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $17,514.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Indodax, OKEx and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

