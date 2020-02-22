Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 823,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Globant by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.