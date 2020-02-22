Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.33-1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-210 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.80. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

