Grin Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00011911 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, KuCoin, Bisq and LBank. During the last week, Grin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $40.07 million and $31.08 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000754 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001059 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 34,691,400 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, TradeOgre, Coinall, BitForex, Bisq, Hotbit and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

