Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRPN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.70.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 28,901,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.76 million, a P/E ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.23. Groupon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.82.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Groupon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,804 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,489 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,383 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Groupon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,025 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.