Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $143.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.24, a PEG ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,574.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $113,885.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,305.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

