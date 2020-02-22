Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.

Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE:HL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,836. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a PEG ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.35.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.