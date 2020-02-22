Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.
Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
NYSE:HL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,836. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a PEG ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.
In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.