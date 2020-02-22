Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.65-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.70. Henry Schein also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.65 to $3.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Henry Schein stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 1,771,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

