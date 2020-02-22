Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65 to $3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.70. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.65-3.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.54. 1,771,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,988. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

