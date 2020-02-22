HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.HNI also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

NYSE HNI traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $39.74. 196,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,051. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HNI has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.20.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. HNI had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. HNI’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HNI will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HNI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. HNI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $788,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

