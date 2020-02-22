Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.88 ($2.72).

HOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of LON:HOC traded up GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 201 ($2.64). The company had a trading volume of 3,516,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 185.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 77.31. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

