Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.42.

NYSE HD traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.34. 3,878,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,590. The stock has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.30. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

