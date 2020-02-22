HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.20

News articles about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Shares of HPQ remained flat at $C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 573,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,212. HPQ Silicon Resources has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million and a PE ratio of -12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.
About HPQ Silicon Resources
