Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. 771,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.12. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.07%.

In related news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

