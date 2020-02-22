Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of H traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 771,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.07%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

