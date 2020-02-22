I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.11

Shares of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $8.06. I.D. Systems shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 139,713 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in I.D. Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in I.D. Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in I.D. Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in I.D. Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in I.D. Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

