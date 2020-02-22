IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $256.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.65.

IAC traded down $5.37 on Friday, reaching $228.19. 679,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,874. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total value of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after buying an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

