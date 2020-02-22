Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

IAG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,310,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Iamgold by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

