Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at UBS Group

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.98. 241,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.94 and its 200 day moving average is $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. Icon has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Icon will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Icon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.