IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. IDACORP also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised IDACORP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.88. 251,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.19. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.