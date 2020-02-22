IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.62. IDACORP also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.45-4.65 EPS.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12. IDACORP has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.19.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised IDACORP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.75.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

