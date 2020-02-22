Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $3.45. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 4,790 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.