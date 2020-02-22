Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Integer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.32.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE ITGR traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $97.85. 226,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,629,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.