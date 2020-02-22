Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Integer also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.10-5.30 EPS.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Integer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.32.

ITGR stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.85. 226,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.32. Integer has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

