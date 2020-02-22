Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Integer also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.10-5.30 EPS.
ITGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Integer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.32.
ITGR stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.85. 226,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.32. Integer has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.01.
In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
