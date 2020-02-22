Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Integra Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.18.

IART stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

