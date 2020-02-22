Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded by Leerink Swann to “Market Perform”

Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $141.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.50.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $94.99. 510,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,730 shares of company stock worth $4,434,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

