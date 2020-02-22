ION (ION) Market Capitalization Hits $456,516.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. ION has a total market cap of $456,516.00 and approximately $556.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008731 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,634,767 coins and its circulating supply is 12,734,767 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is ion.community

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.