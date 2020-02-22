Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $224.35

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.35 and traded as low as $4.55. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 15,420 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.03 million and a P/E ratio of 1,677.80.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

