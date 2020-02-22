Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of JACK traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. 658,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,818. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,088.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $104,160.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

