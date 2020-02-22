Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $90.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 658,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,818. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $375,706.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,604,143.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,413 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.