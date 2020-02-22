Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JELD. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.23.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 732,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.71. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

