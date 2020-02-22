John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.15-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.004-2.024 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.15-5.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.08. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.67.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

