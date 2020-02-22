Keyera Corp (KEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on March 16th

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

KEY traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$29.66 and a twelve month high of C$36.56.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.23.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.