Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Trading Down 7.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $34.74 and last traded at $34.79, approximately 5,856,767 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 1,803,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 58.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of -0.20.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

