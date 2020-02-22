Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Trading Down 7.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $34.74 and last traded at $34.79, approximately 5,856,767 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 1,803,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.
The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of -0.20.
Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KL)
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.