Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of KRYS stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 84,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,238. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 54.87, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,331,391.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,744,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 575.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

