L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.70.

NYSE LB traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $24.07. 12,587,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,842,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

