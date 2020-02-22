Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth $199,371,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,793,000 after buying an additional 949,809 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $10,059,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $7,767,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after buying an additional 272,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.81. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

