Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.94-6.08 for the period. Life Storage also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.94-6.08 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 316,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,791. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.86.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

