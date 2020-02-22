Litecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.65 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and approximately $5.65 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $75.40 or 0.00781783 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, BitcoinTrade, Cryptomate and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006769 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027668 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,139,247 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase, Gemini, Binance, Kraken, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, and others.

