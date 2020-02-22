Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.72

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $11.16. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 18,994 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $539.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.